Cardington Council moves forward with paving project

CARDINGTON- During their meeting held Monday, November 7, members of Cardington Village Council approved a resolution accepting the recommendation of the village administrator to enter into a contract with OHM advisors for the completion of the 2022 paving project.

The project is slated for completion in 2023 at a cost of $20,000 and will pave Park Avenue from the American Legion Post home to West Main Street.

Fiscal Officer Deb Fry gave a summary of revenue for the periods of September and October, 2022. Bills totaling $87,907.70 were approved for payment and included final payment for the 2022 paving project.

Council members also gave their approval to an ordinance which approves the edition and inclusion of certain ordinances as parts of the various component codes of the Codified Ordinances of Cardington. It was noted by Fry that this information comes from Walter Drane Company, the vendor who annually publishes Cardington ordinances electronically.

Approval was given a resolution accepting and confirming the mayor’s and police chief’s recommendation of Joshua R. Gibson to the position of full time police officer for the village. Giving him the oath of office was John Nippert, council president, effective November 6, 2022.

Police Chief James Wallace said his department had taken a total of 68 calls for service in October.

Two resolutions were approved, authorizing return, both to the county auditor, one for inclusion on the tax duplicate amounts owed to the village for delinquent water and sewer charges and the other regarding the removal of noxious weeds.

Council president John Nippert conducted this meeting in the absence of Mayor Susie Peyton.