Cardington FFA travels to Flying Squirrel Preserve

CARDINGTON- Fourteen members of the Cardington FFA Chapter recently traveled to to Flying Squirrel Preserve where the county hosted the forestry contest.

Cardington, Highland and Mount Gilead joined together to complete a series of botanical and environmental tasks.

Students were required to identify trees, leaves, and tools, engage in timber cruising and apply their compass skills in orienteering.

Following lunch of pizza and pop, the results were tallied. The chapter would like to congratulate the top individuals of its Forestry Team.

Kelli Landon placed seventh in the county; Alexis Peters, fifth; Ashton Plowman, third and Dana Congrove; earning the first place county individual.

The chapter thanks the Morrow County Soil and Water and Morrow County Park Service for making this competition possible.

Remember to check the preserve as it hosted the grand opening October 21 with over 300 acres of land and beautiful trails.

Photo of those attending the county Forestry CDE. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_County-Forestry-CDE.jpg Photo of those attending the county Forestry CDE. Photo submitted