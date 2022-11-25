Three-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

Mount Gilead – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 6:40 PM, on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County.

Abraham Smith Jr., age 55, of Canton, Ohio, was operating a gray 2006 Cadillac CTS. Samual McConn, age 63 of Sauquoit, New York, was operating a semi-tractor/trailer. Tiffany Strayer, age 32, of Keller, Texas, was operating a gray 2021 Toyota 4-Runner.

The Cadillac was southbound on Interstate 71. The semi-tractor/trailer was northbound on Interstate 71 in the middle lane. The Toyota was northbound on Interstate 71 in the right lane. The Cadillac crossed the median and was struck by the semi. The semi struck the Toyota and each continued off the east side of the roadway. Both the Cadillac and semi-tractor/trailer caught fire.

Mr. Smith was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene. Mr. McConn was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital with minor injuries. Ms. Strayer was not injured in the crash. All occupants were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs of abuse are unknown factors at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Morrow County EMS, Big Walnut Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Morrow County EMA, 24/7 Towing and A-Ray’s Towing.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

