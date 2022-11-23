Morrow County Native is “First on the Grass” Highland High School 2017 graduate Eric Vermillion (left) is marching his final season in The Ohio State University Marching Band drumline. Serving as Assistant Squad Leader he has earned the honor of leading the 24-member percussion section onto the Ohio Stadium field while performing the famous Ramp Entrance. His final home game will be November 26 versus That Team Up North. Eric graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resource Management.

