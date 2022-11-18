‘Spirit of Giving’ food drive a success

MOUNT GILEAD- Mount Gilead Mayor Donna Carver hosted a “Spirit of Giving” food drive, on Saturday, November 12th from 9 a.m. to noon, at the village municipal building.
The food drive garnered $570 in cash and checks as well as several bags of groceries to benefit the Morrow County Food Pantry located in the Community Services building.
“The food drive was such a success and shows the giving nature of our village”, said Mayor Carver.
Brenda Harden, representing the food pantry, stated that there is a great need this time of year and that the shelves “are quite low right now.”
The Morrow County Food Pantry can purchase food items at a reduced price through the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, so monetary donations can buy more food.
If anyone would like to make a donation please make checks payable to the Morrow County Food Pantry and mail to: Morrow County Food Pantry, 619 W Marion Rd, Mt Gilead, OH 43338.
Carver wanted to say thank you for everyone’s spirit of giving to help their neighbors at this special time of the year.