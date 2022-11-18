‘Spirit of Giving’ food drive a success

MOUNT GILEAD- Mount Gilead Mayor Donna Carver hosted a “Spirit of Giving” food drive, on Saturday, November 12th from 9 a.m. to noon, at the village municipal building.

The food drive garnered $570 in cash and checks as well as several bags of groceries to benefit the Morrow County Food Pantry located in the Community Services building.

“The food drive was such a success and shows the giving nature of our village”, said Mayor Carver.

Brenda Harden, representing the food pantry, stated that there is a great need this time of year and that the shelves “are quite low right now.”

The Morrow County Food Pantry can purchase food items at a reduced price through the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, so monetary donations can buy more food.

If anyone would like to make a donation please make checks payable to the Morrow County Food Pantry and mail to: Morrow County Food Pantry, 619 W Marion Rd, Mt Gilead, OH 43338.

Carver wanted to say thank you for everyone’s spirit of giving to help their neighbors at this special time of the year.

Pictured left to right: Mayor Donna Carver and Brenda Harden. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_download-7-.jpg Pictured left to right: Mayor Donna Carver and Brenda Harden. Photo submitted