Morrow County Hospital named Tissue Hospital Champion

MT. GILEAD – Lifeline of Ohio hosted its annual Champions of Hope Gala on Oct. 8. This event recognizes individuals and organizations for their roles in saving and healing lives through organ, eye and tissue donation.

The importance of tissue donation cannot be overstated, especially for those recipients who experience incredible healing and life enhancement because of it. The team at Morrow County Hospital knows what a difference this can make and are fully committed to honoring a person’s decision to become a donor.

From July 2021 thru June of this year, Morrow County Hospital had four tissue donors, potentially enhancing the lives of more than 300 people. In two of these cases, staff members went beyond what was required to make the donation happen. Their referral system is outstanding and a model for helping maximize the opportunity for donation.

The hospital also participated in the Workplace Partnership for Life Campaign, which recognizes and encourages organizations to bring awareness to organ, eye and tissue donation through outreach activities. Associates participated in donation-related trivia contests, participated in National Blue and Green Day and promoted donations through internal communication.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team here for their commitment and diligence in helping others through life-saving tissue donation,” said Mike Hyek, president, Morrow County Hospital. “They are really engaged around this outreach which is just one of the many ways we support the community.”

Pictured is Mike Hyek, president, Morrow County Hospital accepting the award from Jessica Williams, donation program coordinator at Lifeline of Ohio.