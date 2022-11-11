‘Spirit of Giving’ food drive to be held

MOUNT GILEAD- Mount Gilead Mayor Donna Carver will host a “Spirit of Giving” food drive, Saturday, November 12th from 9 a.m.-noon, at the east end of the village municipal building, 72 W. High St.

Cash, Checks or Non-perishable food items, especially foods used for holiday meals such as stuffing mix, canned sweet potatoes and yams, cranberry sauce, gravy etc., are greatly appreciated.

Mayor Carver will be happy to help you unload non-perishable food or take cash or check donations while you stay warm in your car.

The donations from the food drive will benefit the Morrow County Food Pantry located in the Community Services building.

The Morrow County Food Pantry can purchase food items at a reduced price through the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, so monetary donations can buy more food.

Thank you for your spirit of giving to help your neighbors at this special time of the year!