MG School District plans “State of Schools” program

MOUNT GILEAD- Mount Gilead Superintendent Zack Howard shared plans at the October 18 board meeting for the “State of the Schools” strategic plan report.

Clerk Treasurer Tina Gabler will give the district’s five-year forecast along with the financial report.

The event will be held on November 15 at 6 p.m. in the Mount Gilead High School Auditeria.

The board approved the RFQ proposed by the architecture firm SHP. This means moving forward with Phase Two in facility improvements by contracting with SHP for architectural services. This is not just for athletics but could include Maintenance, Transportation and storage facilities.

Curriculum Director Emily Ross said Student Services Director Molly Clapper and School Officer Turner have prepared a presentation for Middle & High School students on the safe use of Social Media and to warn students of the legal trouble they can be in with inappropriate use. They want students to be informed and aware to prevent unwanted problems.

Ross reported the Middle School students Washington, D.C. trip is underway. Monday October 10 was District Professional Development Day with several workshops available for teachers.

MG High School Principal Deb Clauss congratulated FFA Rural and Urban Soil teams as they both qualified for state contest. She said business and community members will be testing student skills at Mock Interview Days.

Both Clauss and Athletic Director Jack Bault praised the football team and coaches for getting into the state football playoffs this year.

Bault also gave a “shout out” to the Cross Country team for winning the title and going on to regional competition.

“The new track is awesome,” said Bault. “Several AD’s (Athletic Directors) have reached out to me for information about it.”

Park Avenue Principal Chris Kamenski said the reading testing is coming up. He said the candy sale looks promising with a guaranteed amount to use for student field trips.

Kamenski said the program honoring Veterans will be November 8 from 7-9 p.m. It is under the direction of LuAnn Campbell.

In Superintendent’s consent actions, the board approved Amber Dailey as Assistant Director for Chief’s Club/SACC program. They also approved staff for the program including: Sydney Bartlett, Taylor Hashman, Sarah Howell and Tiffany Neal.

Supplemental sports contracts were approved for: James Coulter – Assistant Wrestling Coach, Nathan Davis – Winter Faculty Manager, Morgan Dettra – High School Head Softball Coach, Chuck Hashman – JV Girls Basketball Coach, Lauren Huelsman – High School Track Coach, Mike Reid – Winter Faculty Manager (50%,) Lindsey Warner – 7th Grade Girls Basketball Coach.

An additional Mid-Ohio ESC Agreement was approved for providing services with visually impaired students here in the district.

Jessica Trainer reported for Athletic Boosters on the special breakfast the Boosters prepared for district bus drivers who drive athletes.

Music Booster Kenny Hollingsworth said there will be a Vocal Music Cabaret Show at the High School November 20 at 7 p.m.

Hollingsworth asked about the possibility of Music Boosters having concessions in additional sports. Trainer and Board members agreed to work on that possibility.

The next Mount Gilead School Board meeting will be Tuesday, November 15 at 7 p.m. following the State of the Schools program at 6 p.m. in the High School Community Room.

District moves forward with Phase II improvements