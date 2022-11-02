The many Halloween costumes in Morrow Co.

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County residents got into the Halloween spirit this year and made sure to show off their costumes at all the festivities over the weekend.

Peysen Waddell, age 7, and Weston Waddell, age 3.

Alayna Landon, age 3 months.

Liam, age 6, as Mario and London, age 4, as Elsa.

8 year old twins Jeremiah and Nehemiah with 3 year old Laniah Anderson.

Cooper and Carter Lloyd.

Grace Adkins.

Laney and June Johnson.

Olivia, age 3, as Cinderella.

Emmalynn Sherbourne, age 4, youngest daughter of Mount Gilead Council Member Christopher Sherbourne.

Kelzin and Khyree Sexton Coats.

Koen Crothers.

Gavin and Lydia Jesson.

Rowen, age 4, as a special forces officer.

Quinton, age 8, as Zed the zombie.

Abbey Toombs.

Callie Toombs.

Adylynn, age 11, 80s disco; Gabriella, age 6, witch; Haedyn, age 13, Bubbles; Dalis, age 10, droken doll; Jasyn, age 8, werewolf; Cole, age 4, dirt bike rider.

Lumberjack (Copper).

Genevieve (dragon).

Emilee Teets and Kaylee Teets.

Kendal Elizabeth Trout as ‘Fat Cat’.

Jayce and Adria Bishop.

Kylie and Ryder Nash.

Levi Murphy; 3 years old dressed as a park ranger at Yogi Bear’s Halloween Camp Out.

Paw Patrol Sky. Peyton

Lady Bug Riley.

Raven.

Autumn Fetter with Raven.

Hadlee Fetter.

Evelynn Keefus, left age 4, as Cruella de Vil and Vivianne Keefus, right age 6, as a dalmation.

MaKayla Carlisle as toast and Crystal Harding as avocado. Together they are avocado toast!

Maisyn, age 5, Mckinlee, age 3, and Rhett, age 1.

Arya, age 1.5, and Gabby, age 10.

Oaklyn, age 3.

Jayden, age 11.

Preston Osborne, age 5.

Paisley Tyler, age 1, as Minnie Mouse.

Grace Tyler, age 4, as Rainbow Dash.