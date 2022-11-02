Posted on by

The many Halloween costumes in Morrow Co.


MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County residents got into the Halloween spirit this year and made sure to show off their costumes at all the festivities over the weekend.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5663.jpgPeysen Waddell, age 7, and Weston Waddell, age 3.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5664.jpgAlayna Landon, age 3 months.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5665.jpgLiam, age 6, as Mario and London, age 4, as Elsa.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5666.jpg8 year old twins Jeremiah and Nehemiah with 3 year old Laniah Anderson.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5667.jpgCooper and Carter Lloyd.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5668.jpgGrace Adkins.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5669.jpgLaney and June Johnson.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5670.jpgOlivia, age 3, as Cinderella.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5671.jpgEmmalynn Sherbourne, age 4, youngest daughter of Mount Gilead Council Member Christopher Sherbourne.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5672.jpgKelzin and Khyree Sexton Coats.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5676.jpgKoen Crothers.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5677.jpgGavin and Lydia Jesson.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5703.jpgRowen, age 4, as a special forces officer.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5704.jpgQuinton, age 8, as Zed the zombie.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5706.jpgAbbey Toombs.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5705.jpgCallie Toombs.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5707.jpgAdylynn, age 11, 80s disco; Gabriella, age 6, witch; Haedyn, age 13, Bubbles; Dalis, age 10, droken doll; Jasyn, age 8, werewolf; Cole, age 4, dirt bike rider.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5708.jpgLumberjack (Copper).

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5709.jpgGenevieve (dragon).

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5710.jpgEmilee Teets and Kaylee Teets.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5711.jpgKendal Elizabeth Trout as ‘Fat Cat’.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5712.jpgJayce and Adria Bishop.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5713.jpgKylie and Ryder Nash.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5714.jpgLevi Murphy; 3 years old dressed as a park ranger at Yogi Bear’s Halloween Camp Out.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5715.jpgPaw Patrol Sky. Peyton

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5716.jpgLady Bug Riley.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5717.jpgRaven.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5718.jpgAutumn Fetter with Raven.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5719.jpgHadlee Fetter.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5720.jpgEvelynn Keefus, left age 4, as Cruella de Vil and Vivianne Keefus, right age 6, as a dalmation.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5721.jpgMaKayla Carlisle as toast and Crystal Harding as avocado. Together they are avocado toast!

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5722.jpgMaisyn, age 5, Mckinlee, age 3, and Rhett, age 1.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5723.jpgArya, age 1.5, and Gabby, age 10.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5724.jpgOaklyn, age 3.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5725.jpgJayden, age 11.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5726.jpgPreston Osborne, age 5.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5727.jpgPaisley Tyler, age 1, as Minnie Mouse.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5728.jpgGrace Tyler, age 4, as Rainbow Dash.