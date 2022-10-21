MCSO attempting to locate Bronson for active warrant

MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Brian Bronson. Bronson has an active warrant for his arrest for felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. Bronson resides in Hidden Lakes Campground and was last seen traveling in a red 2005 GMC Sierra 1500, bearing Ohio registration JTC3430.
Bronson is described as 6 foot, 190 pounds, bald with a goatee. If anyone sees Bronson, please call 911 or contact the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 419-946-4444.
Brian Bronson