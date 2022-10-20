Morrow County Park District Fall Tour October 22

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Park District Commissioners announced the first Fall Park District Tour and Chili Cook Off Saturday, October 22, beginning at 10 a.m.

Visitors will have their choice to begin the tour at one of two locations in the county.

Sautter Memorial Park at 8946 Co. Rd. 46 is Starting point #1. Visitors can continue to the next park at Gleason Nature Preserve, 3095 St. Rt. 314 south of Chesterville where the tour starts at 12:30.

Sheedy Sanctuary at 189 Co. Rd. 204 is Starting Point #2. The next park from there is Fishburn Reserve at 3791 Co. Rd. 172 where the tour starts at 2 p.m.

Both tours end at Flying Squirrel Preserve, the newest park in the Morrow County Park District.

The Festivities at Flying Squirrel Preserve begin at 4 p.m. Flying Squirrel is at 7130 Co. Rd. 121.

Signs will mark each one of the park preserves. Commissioners hope visitors will see at least three of the parks.

Chili entries for the Cook Off need to be in place by 4:45 p.m. with a donation to enter. The Winner of the Chili Cook Off will be decided by People’s Choice and receive the First Golden Ladle.

Park Commissioner Cathie Robinson said it isn’t necessary for Chili cooks to attend the entire tour and some visitors may not want to go to every park site.

Other activities at Flying Squirrel Preserve on October 22 include walks on a couple trails, a visit to the lodge and chapel areas, corn hole and disc golf games.

Hot dogs, drinks and chili will be provided at the Flying Squirrel Festivities. Lunch earlier on the tour is on your own. Visitors may wish to pack a sandwich, or stop at a local eatery on the way.

Chili Cook Off at Flying Squirrel Preserve