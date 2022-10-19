Kiwanis Club of Morrow County celebrates 100 years

MORROW COUNTY- Kiwanians from Morrow County and around the state enjoyed fellowship and a meal catered by Matt Carwell at McChesney’s Ice cream Parlor on September 24th.

Club President Deanna Brandt opened the program with the “Why of Kiwanis,” and special remembrances of 100 years the club has been in existence.

“It’s the Imagination Library that keeps me attached,” said Brandt. “1062 kids in Morrow County have been enrolled and receive books from the program started by Dolly Parton.”

Brandt continued saying it is the dedication to children and their families that stands out for her as an important feature of Kiwanis.

Ohio Kiwanis Governor Craig Smith of Columbus presented the Kiwanis officers with a certificate congratulating the club for 100 years of service.

“You are good people doing good things for our community,” Smith said.

Past International Kiwanis President Alan Penn of Medina, Ohio spoke of how Kiwanis had affected him since he was a junior at Northmor High School.

“I was a country boy in FFA and a Fair King. The Mount Gilead Kiwanis sponsored my trip to Buckeye Boys State,” said Penn.

Penn said that first leadership opportunity has remained with him through his Kiwanis experience over the years and through his work with Kiwanis International.

Kiwanis member, Erin Kelty talked about her work with the Fifth Grade K-Kids.

“When you give back to your community, they are there for you,” said Kelty.

Former Kiwanis Club President, Dr. Allen Stojkovic talked about memories from his 30 years as a member and reminisced about Canadian fishing trips the clubs enjoyed. He encouraged members to look at the display of photos from past years.

Past member Richard Miller thanked the group for their continuing work for the community and said a project he recalled working on was the Senior Citizens Housing expansion that took place while he was a member.

Other distinguished Kiwanians included Manoj Sharma of Marion, Ohio who is Lt. Governor Elect; Governor Elect David Kuhn; Sharon O’Neal, First Lady Governor in Ohio; Faith Levine, Past Governor of Ohio and past Kiwanis Club President Diana Keplinger.

Brandt closed the meeting with, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is this – what are you doing for others? Kiwanis Club of Morrow County is a simple, local and direct way to positively impact children. There is not greater good than that, meeting nice people and making our community an even better place to live.”

From left Diana Keplinger and Helen Farrington enjoy cake and ice cream at McChesney’s Ice Cream Parlor. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_308546422_5621749367881326_3414085737043937219_n.jpg From left Diana Keplinger and Helen Farrington enjoy cake and ice cream at McChesney’s Ice Cream Parlor. Displaying the State Kiwanis proclamation for 100 years are from left Erin Kelty, Deanna Brandt, Ohio District Kiwanis Governor Craig Smith and Deb Levering. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_PXL_20220924_234202387_3.jpg Displaying the State Kiwanis proclamation for 100 years are from left Erin Kelty, Deanna Brandt, Ohio District Kiwanis Governor Craig Smith and Deb Levering. State and International Kiwanians joined local members to celebrate 100 years. From left Deb Levering, Conni McChesney, Deanna Brandt, David Kuhn, Sharon O’Neal, Manoj Sharma, Faith Levine, Craig Smith, Diana Keplinger, Erin Kelty, Allen Stojkovic and Alan Penn. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_PXL_20220925_000203744_2.jpg State and International Kiwanians joined local members to celebrate 100 years. From left Deb Levering, Conni McChesney, Deanna Brandt, David Kuhn, Sharon O’Neal, Manoj Sharma, Faith Levine, Craig Smith, Diana Keplinger, Erin Kelty, Allen Stojkovic and Alan Penn.

Gathering took place Sept. 24