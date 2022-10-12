Posted on by

MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CALLS


Staff Report

Call highlights 10/3/22

Noise complaint, Rd. 125, Gilead

Domestic dispute, Rd. 9, Washington

Suspicious vehicle, St. Rt. 314, Perry

Bad checks and forgery, Rd. 26 Rd. 216, Bennington

911 hang up, Rd. 26, Harmony

Threats or harassment, St. Rt. 61, Washington

Suspicious vehicle, Rd. 108, Franklin

Juvenile, Rd. 16, South Bloomfield

Juvenile, Rd. 59, Perry

Animal call, Rd. 108, Franklin

Larceny, Rd. 251, Washington

Threats or harassment, Rd. 224, Peru

Suspicious vehicle, St. Rt. 95, Chester

Suspicious person, Rd. 59, Canaan

Domestic dispute, Rd. 149, Cardington

Call highlights 10/4/22

Livestock on roadway, St. Rt. 314, Perry

Public assist, Rd. 25, Harmony

Threats or harassment, St. Rt. 19, N. Bloomfield

Juvenile, St. Rt. 19, N. Bloomfield

Stolen vehicle, S. Main, Marengo

Suspicious person, Rd. 8, N. Bloomfield

Noise complaint, Rd. 49, Washington

Lockout, Rd. 30, Gilead

Alarm drop, St. Rt. 61, Bennington

Suspicious person, Rd. 187/Rd. 170, Harmony

Threats or harassment, Rd. 164, Westfield

Call highlights 10/5/22

Assist other unit, St. Rt. 61, Washington

Larceny, St. Rt. 19, Congress

Assist other unit, Rd. 25, Harmony

Alarm drop, St. Rt. 95, Franklin

Larceny, Rd. 213, Bennington

Animal problem, St. Rt. 19, Congress

Call highlights 10/6/22

Assist other unit, Westview Dr., Mt. Gilead

Juveniles, St. Rt. 19, N. Bloomfield

Bad check/forgery, St. Rt. 656, Bennington

Larceny, St. Rt. 61, Washington

Assist other unit, W. High, Mt. Gilead

Juveniles, St. Rt. 61, Lincoln

Threats or harassment, Rd. 169, Lincoln

Assist other unit, Rd. 225, Peru

Domestic, St. Rt. 97, Troy

Domestic, Rd. 104, Gilead

Call highlights 10/7/22

Alarm drop, Rd. 49, Washington

Larceny, Rd. 37, Troy

Suspicious vehicle, Rd. 24, Peru

Livestock on roadway, Rd. 38/Rd. 49

Assist other unit, Rd. 216, Bennington

Alarm drop, US St. Rt. 42, Congress

Livestock on roadway, Rd. 61, Congress

Assist other unit, Rd. 220, Bennington

Animal call, Rd. 129, Gilead

Well being check, Rd. 166, Cardington

Threats or harassment, St. Rt. 309, Washington

Well being check, St. Rt. 19, Congress

Larceny, St. Rt. 288, Washington

Noise complaint, S. Alley, Sparta

Call highlights 10/8/22

Disabled vehicle, St. Rt. 61, Gilead

Assist other unit, Rd. 246, Gilead

Vandalism, Rd. 110, Gilead

911 hang up, St. Rt 229, S. Bloomfield

Run away or unruly, Rd. 58, Congress

Alarm drop, Rd. 15, S. Bloomfield

Alarm drop, Rd. 25, Chester

Well being check, Rd. 61, Washington

Alarm drop, Rd. 212, Bennington

Suspicious person, St. Rt. 95, Chester

Assist other unit, Rd. 21, Bennington

Noise complaint, E. Main St., S. Bloomfield

Call highlights 10/9/22

Vandalism, St. Rt. 61, Bennington

Suspicious vehicle, St. Rt. 19, N. Bloomfield

Noise complaint, Rd. 108, Franklin

Bad checks/forgery, E. Main, Fulton

Lockout, St. Rt. 61, Bennington

Lockout, Rd. 99, Gilead

Assist other unit, E. North St., Mount Gilead

Assist other unit, Westview Dr., Mount Gilead

Assist other unit, Rd. 108, Franklin

