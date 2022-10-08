2022 Morrow County Outstanding Senior Citizen selected

MORROW COUNTY – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., announced the 2022 Morrow County Outstanding Senior Citizen. Dixie Shinaberry, known as “Aunt Dixie” throughout Morrow County, was named the Morrow County Outstanding Senior Citizen. She has a heart for her community and a passion to serve others. The community has felt the positive impact of Aunt Dixie’s teaching, volunteerism, and public park beautification efforts. A recent endeavor which she facilitated, The Christmas Angel Project, ensured that each nursing home resident in Morrow County had a Christmas tree in their room. The Morrow County Commissioner’s office presented Dixie with a proclamation.

In the presence of family, friends, and dignitaries, Dixie Shinaberry was honored on Monday, September 19th at the Mid-Ohio Educational and Service Center hosted by Duana Patton, Chief Executive Officer at the Area Agency on Aging, and Nate Roshon, Corporate Board President.

Each year the Area Agency on Aging honors senior citizens who are making a difference in their communities and present a positive image of aging. There is one award recipient for each county in the Agency’s service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot).

Awardees must first be nominated by an individual or organization involved with seniors. They are then selected by the Agency based on the impact of their contributions and accomplishments within the community made after reaching age 60.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.

