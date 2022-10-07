Ohio Central Bible College to hold Oct.8 seminar on “The Apostles”

IBERIA- The public is invited to the Ohio Central Bible College seminar on Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church. It is located at 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia. Mark Phillips of Mount Gilead will teach on “The Apostles.” The topic is timely and will relate how the lives of the apostles can inspire Christians in today’s world. Phillips is the founder and president of the Christian school. To view background information, visit his profile on LinkedIn.

Tuition is $20 per person and a certificate of completion will be available to attendees. Visit www.ohiocentralbiblecollege.org for more information or send an e-mail to [email protected] to preregister. All are welcome.