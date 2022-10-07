MCSO hosting ‘Halloweenie’ this weekend

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is getting into the spooky spirit by inviting the public to Halloweenie on Saturday, October 8.

This event will take place at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office from 5-7 p.m. Those who attend, will get to have dinner with a deputy and take part in a costume contest. There will also a DJ playing music and trick or treating will take place. In addition, Sheriff John Hinton will will also be around enjoying the festive evening.

Buckeye Training and Fitness Academy will supply drawstring bags to the first 250 kids who attend and the United Way of Morrow County will be in attendance with popcorn, snow cones, and cotton candy.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is located at 101 Home Rd., Mt. Gilead.