Murder, Mystery & Mayhem Walking Tour

MORROW COUNTY- Join this 90 minute, eight block walking tour that uses local sites as the backdrop for Murder, Mystery & Mayhem! Learn about noises in a stable, predictions for the future and lost items from the past, unexplained rooms, buried limbs and even a murder.

This is a factual history tour and family friendly. The dates are October 4, 11, 18 & 25. All dates are the same walk.

Meet at the Morrow County History Center on the Square. The tour starts at 6:30 pm so please arrive 10 minutes before the tour starts. Suggested $5 per person for the walk. Proceeds will benefit the Morrow County Historical Society to help maintain their properties.

Wear comfortable walking shoes for all conditions. The sidewalks are fairly level but there are a few spots where it is uneven.

Tours do not operate in dangerous or threatening weather but will go on in light rain.

Thos will be walking at their own risk, Morrow County Historical Society and the History Center are NOT responsible for accidents that occur during the walk.