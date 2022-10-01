Edison Council gets news on resurfacing of State Route 95

EDISON- Edison Council received news shared by Mayor Patti Feustal from ODOT Pavement Engineer Laura Wright stating plans to resurface State Route 95. The work is slated for 2024.

The letter to Feustal stated the project is planned for the part of SR 95 from the East part of Edison to the East part of Mount Gilead. The portion on the map in the letter shows a section of SR 95 from west of the Railroad tracks and Railroad Street past Boundary Street and through the village of Mount Gilead.

Feustal will be setting a time to meet with Wright along with Village Administrator Mary Neviska. Feustal was told a portion of the road work will be the responsibility of the village.

In other business, Neviska said a person on the street department resigned and she will be hiring for the department. She reported that both generators have been fixed and she still plans to purchase a new generator, so the village has back up.

The storm sewers smoking project was completed. Neviska is working on a plan for the new storm sewer line, which will hopefully stop some of the flooding of homes in the village. She has had several suggestions from village residents on locations for the new sewer line.

The council received a letter stating the LED lights for street lights could be a health hazard. The letter was from Mark Baker of Soft Lights Foundation. Baker is unknown to council members. Several council members did further research on LED lights and did not find them to be a danger as Baker stated.

Council decided to go with the plan to gradually transfer to LED street lights as lights burn out.

Council passed a resolution to allow the Mayor to refinance a loan for the sewer project at a lower interest rate. It will be paid off in six years. Village Fiscal Officer Bruce Seaburn said the payments will be a little higher, but the lower interest rates will allow it to get paid faster.

