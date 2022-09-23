Morrow Co. Replublicans present Leadership Award

MORROW COUNTY -Every year the Morrow County Republican Party selects a recipient for the Leadership Award, based on the information in the application submitted by a Morrow County High School student who is active with organizations related to agriculture.

This year Mira Huey and Myles Jordan were selected to receive the award. It was made during the Morrow County Fair following the crowning of the king and queen. The cash award and certificate, were made by Dan Osborn, chairman of the Morrow County Republicans.

Jordan is the son of Robin and Jeff Jordan. He describes his leadership qualities being carried out as president of the Next Generation 4-H Club.

He is also a member of the Morrow County Junior Fair Board and Highland FFA. He is a Highland High School graduate and is attending Ag College in Wooster.

“Leadership to me is being able to take a group of people who may or may not know each other and bring them together to accomplish a common goal successfully.”

He has led corn activity at the Highland FFA Elementary Ag Day and hosted the Highland FFA Chapter Fall Harvest party. He also helped construct the story book trail for the Selover Public Library.

Huey is the daughter of Steve and Jennifer Huey, residing in the Madison School district. She is home schooled.

She stated that leadership is “The act of aiding and inspiring a person or group of people in a motivational and uplifting manner. It’s more than just giving out orders or being the loudest voice in the room. A true leader will be able to encourage and direct those around them in a way that makes others want to follow. A great leader will adapt to those around them in order to achieve their collective goals.”

She has volunteered to help an elderly friend care for and ride his horses when he could not. “I worked as an assistant teacher for a Cubbies Class at my previous church’s Awana program. I’ve worked at my barn dancing photo shoots by managing the animals being used. I’ve also volunteered with events through my church youth group.”

Huey was unable to be present to accept her award during the ceremony.

