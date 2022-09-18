Hospital announces new surgeon, providers and blood profile clinics

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Hospital (MCH) Community Outreach Coordinator Tammy Schott shared news from the MCH and OhioHealth Communications team at the August 23 hospital board meeting.

Schott said the hospital’s recent quarterly newsletters have been well received by the community and hospital staff. The latest hospital outreach is a booth at the Morrow County Fair and a health fair with the Amish held recently.

OhioHealth Communications Manager Jill Fazekas said the results of a recent survey emphasize the importance of keeping care local. To keep care local, Fazekas said it is important knowing and communicating what services are available.

Morrow County Hospital will host two Health Profile Clinics this fall on Tuesday, September 27 to Saturday, October 1 from 5 to 11 a.m. and Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7 from 5 to 11 a.m. Other tests in addition to Blood profile screening are TSH, Hemoglobin A1C and PSA for men.

Pre-registration is encouraged for the clinics. Call the hospital to register at 419-946-5015.

Schott and Fazekas were enthusiastic about the celebration of the hospital’s 70th Anniversary October 28. They plan to notify babies who were born in the hospital for a homecoming and party. If someone was born at Morrow County Hospital, they’re invited to the 70th Anniversary Party on Oct. 28. Please email [email protected] or send the following information to Morrow County Hospital Public Relations, 651 W. Marion Rd., Mt Gilead, OH 43338 to receive an invitation: Your name, address, email, year you were born.

Dr. Matthew Hintz MD reported to the board that a new surgeon Dr. Michael T. Cray MD spoke to the Medical Executive team at their August 2 meeting. Dr. Michael Cray joined the surgical team at Morrow County Hospital as a general surgeon.

Dr. Cray attended medical school at Mercer University School of Medicine and served his residency at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in General Surgery. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery.

Dr. Cray currently lives in the Dublin area with his wife and three-year old son.

In his free time, he enjoys building computers, playing video games and spending time with his family.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Cray, please call (419) 949-3073.

MCH celebrates 70th anniversary in October