Marvin L. Aurand, age 81, passed away peacefully August 15, 2022. He was born December 2, 1940, in Mt Gilead, Ohio. Parents, Hobert N Aurand and Fern E (Pryor) Aurand. He grew up in Ohio until he moved to Florida as a young man. He enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed at Mayport Naval Base then separated from the Navy in 1964.

Marvin settled down in the Jacksonville/Jacksonville Beach area of Northeast Florida for the remainder of his adult life. He was a business owner for many years and created a trusted reputation with all his clients.

Marvin is survived by his only daughter Teresa (Aurand) Sox, his son-in-law James C Sox, and 2 loving granddaughters, Shelby E Sox and Madison T Sox.

He will be truly missed by his family. Please visit his online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, Florida.