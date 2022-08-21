Justice Kennedy welcomed to Mt. Gilead KOA

MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Republican Party welcomed Justice Sharon Kennedy at the Mt. Gilead KOA on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

In 2012, Justice Sharon Kennedy was elected to an unexpired term on the Ohio Supreme Court. She is currently a candidate for Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Ohio State Senator of the 26th District, Bill Reineke, introduced Justice Kennedy. Morrow County Chairman, Dan Osborne, grilled hamburgers and brats to go with the meal prepared by Sharon Hickson and Connie Sharrock.

