Suspect remains at large after high speed chase

GALION/MOUNT GILEAD- At approximately 8:30 PM on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Galion Police Department received a request for assistance from Mount Gilead Police Department on an active high-speed chase, with the suspect driving in excess of 100 MPH towards Galion.

Along with Crawford County Sheriff deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol officers, GPD responded and joined the pursuit, which ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing in the woods north of Advance Auto Parts on Portland Way North.

The suspect, Daniel Decker, fled on foot and was tracked by Galion’s K-9 unit and Crestline Police Department’s drone, but evaded capture.

The suspect was driving on a suspended license and had an active warrant for his arrest. He is still at large at this time.

Anyone with information that may help locate the suspect can call the Mount Gilead Police Department at 419-946-3333. If he is spotted in Galion, you may call Galion Police Department at 419-468-9111. Decker is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 163 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

