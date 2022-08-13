Morrow County Farm Days brings in a crowd

Bruce Fissel, Dan Goodman and Robert Goodman selling veterans items at Farm Days was successful this year with big crowds.

Ben Lasher, with his boy, Abe and girl, Izzy. Ben took his kids around the fair grounds so they could enjoy seeing the creative crafts and consignments at Farm Days this year.

Mika, Kerilynn and Elin Jagger were the winners of the Farm Days Coloring Contest. They each won 1st place in their category.