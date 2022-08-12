Where did they go?

I imagine its not a priority in our daily lives, but I found an interesting item about the selling of the county school buildings. This was described in an August 1922 Cardington Independent article.

These buildings were under the jurisdiction of the Cardington School Board where Harry Long was president and W. W. Vaughan served as auctioneer. Sold were (note the description of buildings) School District No. 1 building to Harry Staley consideration $60; coal house to John Foreman for $21, outhouse at $3 and $4, School District No. 2 building to Guy Paste at $95; coalhouse to Ray Pringle at $35; No. 4 school house went to Wm. H. Miller for $190; coal house to H. Drury for $16; No. 5 school house to E. E. Ullom for $220; coal house to Dan Walters for $27.50; No. 7 schoolhouse to J. A. Lee for $100; coal house to H. Shuey for $40; Gooseheaven school house to Henry Ault at $105; coal shed to H Caris for $2.75 and Center schoolhouse to H. S. Kirkpatrick for $120 and coal house to Walter Sage for $20. Total sale was $1,385.92.

My mother attended the Gooseheaven School in the lower grades before transferring to the Cardington School. At that time it sat on the corner of County Road 169 and State Route 529 and eventually ended up as our neighbor’s sheep barn. Most of whose who attended this school walked – as my did my mom.

Such history

A few weeks ago my focus was on village grocery stores. I finally found an ad on the one that eluded me. There are probably very few who recall the Rowley Grocery Store. It was located where Kinsell Foods later occupied. Reading an ad from the November 1938 newspaper where coffee was three pounds for $.39; tomatoes, a can for $.23; milk was four cans for $.25 and cocoa was $.18 for a two pound can. They also had Chase’s home made mince meat at 2 lbs for $.25. Of course income was on a different level then, too.

Looking back: August 1922; A farmer and father of seven near Chesterville was raided by Sheriff William Corwin, who was looking for the man’s still. The coil to the still was found in the top of a hollowed out tree. The farmer was fined $200 by the county’s probate judge.

August 1952; The Melodettes, a trio of Cardington High School girls appeared on the “Starmaker Revue” television program on WLW-C in Columbus. Members were Marlene Fricke, Betty Bowman and Emily Mosher.

Their piano accompanist was me, Evelyn Long. As a personal comment this trio’s theme song was “Blue Moon” and their harmony was “perfecto!”

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/08/web1_Long-EvelynBW.jpg