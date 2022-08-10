Cardington welcomes 1836 Diner

CARDINGTON- The numbers can’t be missed. Printed large and clear on the front and east side of the tavern/restaurant at 217 West Main Street in Cardington, they represent the year the village was founded: 1836.

The eye catching title was given by owner, Eli McCoy, a Mount Gilead resident who worked at CYT Cardington for eight and a half years.

“I came to know the village pretty well and was impressed with it.” said McCoy.

When the opportunity came to buy a business, he took it. Assisted by his brother, the two have established a house and menu for dining. They are open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday and Monday.

The appetizer menu includes boneless chicken wings, french fries, onion rings, fried mushrooms, fried pickles, pretzel bites, cheese sticks, cheese curds, mini corn dogs, nachos, quesadillas, tacos, and cottage cheese.

A full menu will be offered to diners during the days they are open with items such as handmade smash burgers, smash chicken sandwiches, fried bologna sandwiches, salads, and desserts. Take out and to go phone ordering is also available.

Karaoke can be enjoyed on Friday evenings at 8 p.m.

Kat Hood is the restaurant general manager and Theila Demeter is the kitchen manager and chef.

McCoy plans a pictorial history of the village depicted through photos placed on interior walls of the dining establishment.

“Cardington has been a big part of my life,” said McCoy, a 2009 Mount Gilead High school graduate. “I want to thank the village for their support. I’m very grateful.”

For more information, stop by the restaurant during operating hours, visit their Facebook page, or call 419-718-4222.

Pictured left to right: Kat Hood, Restaurant General Manager, Eli McCoy, Owner, and Theila Demeter, Kitchen Manager and Chef. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/08/web1_IMG_5768.jpeg Pictured left to right: Kat Hood, Restaurant General Manager, Eli McCoy, Owner, and Theila Demeter, Kitchen Manager and Chef. Photos by Wes Goodman The 1836 Diner is open for business in Cardington. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/08/web1_IMG_5771.jpeg The 1836 Diner is open for business in Cardington. Photos by Wes Goodman