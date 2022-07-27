Morrow County Farm Days quickly approaching

MORROW COUNTY- The 32nd Morrow County Farm Days will open Friday, August 5 at the Morrow County Fairgrounds and run through Sunday, August 7.

Admission will be $4 per person with children 12 and under admitted at no charge. Entry to the grounds can be made through the two maingates, the walk in gate, and the back gate.

Featured this year will be the Minneapolis-Moline tractor and the Avery Tractor and equipment. Also featured will be all makes of hit and miss engines. Events kick off the first evening with the Power Pull at the grandstand.

A full schedule of contests including the Lawn Mower Derby and Pick Up Demo Dash will be offered Saturday. Craft shows will also open that day.

The annual consignment sale will be conducted Saturday morning along with the Antique Tractor Pull and other contests.

There will be games and rides for children and other contests for individuals.

Entertainment will be offered from the small stage throughout the event where church services will be held Sunday morning at 9 a.m. The annual pie auction will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. and the parade wrapping up the event will take place at 4:30 p.m.

The full schedule of events can be found on the association’s web site.

Current officers of the Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Association are Presidnt Dwight Murphy, Vice President Todd Jenkins, Secretary Nissa Bell, Treasurer Deb Osborne, Reporter Heidi Scherpelz and Trustees Dick Poland, David Broadwater, Matt Shepherd, Jim Carroll, and Chairman Jon Axthelm.

Pictured are members of the Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Association with the 2022 featured tractor, the Minneapolis Moline. Pictured front row left to right: David Broadwater, trustee, Al Forry, Dwight Murphy, president, Dick Poland, trustee, Larry Welch, Faith Jagger and Dave Scherpelz. Pictured in second row left to right: Jim Carroll, trustee, Nick Gerasimof, Jon Axthelm, trustee chairman, Todd Jenkins, vice president, William Jenkins, sitting on tire, and Heidi Scherpelz, reporter. Nisssa Bell, secretary, is seated on tractor and Mike Squibb, is behind the tractor.