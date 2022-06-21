MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

June 13

Narcotics – K9 partner did a sniff around a stopped vehicle providing a positive alert. The vehicle search yielded prescription pills and a small plastic bag with possible Methamphetamine residue which belonged to the passenger.

Alarm – officer responded to a panic alarm at McDonalds. The manager advised that all was okay.

Caller advised of a missing Apple Watch from North Main Street. The watch was pinging its location in the area. The officer check at another residence, but the person stated they did not have any apple products in their home. The watched stopped pinging and was set so that no one else could use it.

Caller on Lee Street stated that his neighbor drove through his yard yelling at him to keep his kids away from his property. He stated that his kids were younger and were never on his property. Officer was unable to contact the neighbor.

June 14

Resident of Lee Street complained that her rear windshield was smashed on her vehicle by her ex-boyfriend.

Well-being – Caller requested that her mother be checked on due to her being without power and on oxygen. Officer contacted the mother. She was okay.

Officer investigated an alarm at Discount Drug Mart. The alarm sounded due to a generator causing a power surge.

June 15

Traffic – man cited at S. Main and Marion Street for no license and intersections at which traffic control signals fail

June 16

Well-being – caller requested a well-being check on his mother due to her being on oxygen and not having power. Officer found her back-up oxygen supply to be low. He took two bottles to the Morrow County Fire Control to have them filled and charged her battery-operated oxygen pump with his patrol car.

June 17

Caller from North Main Street stated that a man with a flashlight almost walked into her residence until she hollered out to him.

Officers responded to the Morrow County Hospital for a suicidal patient attempting to leave the hospital.

Caller advised of someone trespassing at a North Main Street residence that should have been vacant. Caller thought she saw flashlights inside.

Assist – a caller from the Morrow County Hospital advised that a pink slipped patient had left out the Emergency Department doors. Officers located and arrested the person.

Well-being – caller requested a check on his neighbor since their generator was still running after power was restored. The officer contacted the neighbor who stated that everything was okay, and they were still without power.

A caller requested a civil stand by so he could collect his clothing from his ex-girlfriend’s residence on North Main Street. The civil stand by was set up for the next day at 5pm.

June 18th

Traffic – Man was cited for driving under suspension and expired registration while in the area of North Main Street and East North Street.

