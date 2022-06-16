Tornado events as reported by National Weather Service

MORROW COUNTY – Wednesday the National Weather Service in Cleveland conducted surveys of tornado events in Morrow and Richland counties. They assessed two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County and one in Richland County. The three tornadoes were rated EF-1, which is a weak tornado between 86-110 mph. The three tornadoes were each estimated at approximately 105 mph.

No injuries or fatalities occurred.

The weather service, aided by local first responders in Morrow County, determined that at approximately 11:17 p.m., an EF-1 tornado at approximately 105 mph touched down northeast of Mount Gilead near Township Road 46 and tracked southeast before dissipating near the intersection of Township Road 84 and Township Road 91. The total path length was 3.1 miles.

Along the path, numerous trees were uprooted and snapped, with areas of convergence noted. Near the start of the path on Township Road 46, numerous farm buildings sustained damage ranging from complete loss of a roof to compromised exterior walls. Farm equipment was displaced, including a trailer, which was tossed approximately 30 yards.

Near Township Road 86,numerous 2×4 planks impaled the sides and roofs of structures.

The tornado ended near Chesterville.

The National Weather Service also conducted a storm damage survey in conjunction with local first responders in southeast Morrow to western Knox Counties. Their findings determined an EF-1 (86-110 mph) tornado touched down near Chesterville at 11:22 p.m., also on June 13.

The tornado tracked southeast crossing Township Road 180 before crossing into Knox County and dissipating south of Green Valley Road, near Cochran Road. The total path length was 7.1 miles.

In Chesterville, and along the path of damage, numerous trees were uprooted or snapped, including a couple that landed on buildings. Convergent patterns were also noted in farm fields. In Green Valley, a detached garage was completely destroyed, with cinder blocks thrown approx. 20 yards into the field across the street.

Additionally, a barn was destroyed and farm equipment displaced. Trees and power poles continued to be damaged along its path before it dissipated near Cochran Road.

Another EF-1 tornado was identified in Richland County, with winds at approximately 105 mph. It touched down at approximately 11:33 p.m. in Butler, Richland County, and ended in Perrysville, Ashland County.The tornado’s path length was approximately 5.7997 miles.

A storm damage survey performed in conjunction with Emergency Management officials in Richland and Ashland Counties determined the tornado touched down about 3 miles west of Newville and destroyed an outbuilding near Possum Run Road and Snyder Road. The tornado tracked eastward south of Possum Run Road and produced extensive tree damage as it moved east and remained south of Pleasant Hill Lake. The tornado then turned southeast and became more intermittent, finally entering Mohican State Park and producing additional tree damage.

Maple Grove Cemetery in Chesterville displays significant tree damage following Monday's EF-1 tornado that first touched down in Chesterville. At least one grave monument was displaced by fallen trees.