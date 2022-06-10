Sheriff reports arrests, thanks public, officers for help

MOUNT GILEAD — On April 5, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible robbery on S. Portland Street in the Village of Chesterville. Deputies made contact with a male victim who stated he was walking north on Portland Street when someone approached him from behind, allegedly bumping into him and taking his wallet, running to a van and fleeing the scene.

This matter remains under investigation by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 6, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone allegedly breaking into motor vehicles on County Road 26 in Bennington Township. Deputies arrived on scene and a male subject fled on foot, Deputies pursued the subject on foot and located him sitting in the passenger side of a motor vehicle.

During the course of the investigation Deputies learned there were approximately eight motor vehicles someone had gained entry into. While investigating the break-ins to the motor vehicles, Morrow County Dispatch received a report of a possible breaking and entering to a barn on Township Road 232 in Harmony Township.

During the course of the investigation on Township Road 232, Morrow County Deputies arrested Andrea Depolo, 23, of Chesterville for Theft felony 5 charge, for the alleged robbery that occurred in Chesterville on April 5. Morrow County Deputies also arrested Jamie Cline, 33, of Edison for his alleged involvement in the breaking and entering, felony 5 charge, on Township Road 232.

Cline was also charged with criminal trespass, obstructing official business and theft for the alleged break-ins to the motor vehicles. Both Andrea Depolo and Jamie Cline are being held in the Morrow County Correctional Facility. This matter remains under investigation by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. Additional details will be released as they are made available.

Sheriff John L. Hinton would like to thank the public for their assistance. Without the collaboration between the public and the Morrow County Sheriff Office, these apprehensions would not have been as swift.

Hinton would also like to commend the following Morrow County Sheriff’s Office personnel and Village Police personnel for their hard work in these cases. Lt. Brian Newsome, Deputy John Atwell, Deputy Brandon Newsome, Detective James Coulter, Detective Rob Chalfant, Dispatcher Alex Lyons, Lt. Winkler Cardington Police; and Captain Tom Cronenwett, Mount Gilead Police.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/06/web1_Morrow-Sheriff.jpg