Village, township projects continuing; village approves rezoning

CARDINGTON — Meeting on May 2 for its semi-annual joint meeting were Cardington Village Council, Glendale Cemetery Board and the Cardington TownshipTrustees. It was noted the joint paving project, between the village and township, is moving along as expected.

Present were Doug Heacock and Dan Green, township trustees; and Scott Carsner, Glendale Cemetery Board. Absent were Councilman Jim Morris, Glendale Cemetery representative and Mike Patterson, Township trustee. Also present was Vickie Ullom, Glendale Cemetery treasurer. Because the term of Morris is expiring, the group agreed to renew his term of office.

No other business was transacted. Following adjournment of the joint meeting, village council resumed its meeting, during which Fiscal Office Deb Fry reported the BWC audit for both the village and rec board will be done remotely and is schedule for May 19.

“This is the very first audit that I have been involved with from the BWC,” she said and is for the year ending December 21, 2021.

She explained that RITA is once again beginning their delinquency letter program, which is a letter campaign at no cost to the village. She said

“If we are interested in the Subpoena program it will cost $1 per subpoena issued. Noting that “last year we did participate in the letter program” and she learned after contacting “our Rep that during last year’s program, 727 non filing letters were mailed. Total liability: $16,591, total collected to date $7,729, reflecting a 47per cent success rate.

Reporting on the American Rescue Plan Act, Fry said “This report was due April 30, 2022 and was completed on April 25 showing that one half of the allocated funds will go to the Cunard Street Waterline Replacement project with the other half to assist in funding the 2022 paving project.

Bills totaling $29,125.10 were approved for payment and included $3,370 to OHM Advisors for the Cunard Street Waterline replacement project.

Given a fourth and final reading before council adopted it was an ordinance approving the requested application to rezone specific Park Avenue parcels from existing residential, R1 to residential R3. Matt Horton, Developer, was present to answer questions. This follows the public hearing that was held April 19, 2022.

Given second readings were an ordinance approving the requested application to rezone 149 Reichelderfer Street parcels from existing agriculture to residential and an ordinance approving the requested application to rezone 33.936 acres located on Williams Street Parcel located within the village limits from existing agriculture to Planned Unit Development.

Final reading and approval was given an ordinance enacting a certain section of the codified ordinances of the village.

Mayor Susie Payton noted the village street signs need some painting and refurbishing, a task to be completed this summer.

Councilman Troy Ruehrmund, a member of Friends of Cardington, said preparations are underway for the Memorial Day observance.

Absent from this meeting were council members Jim Morris and Diane Haycook.