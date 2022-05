MOUNT GILEAD — Fire Fest drew a crowd Saturday afternoon and attendees watched a few presentations like this extrication demonstration on how to remove a crash victim that needs extricated from a vehicle. Fire Personnel demonstrated a number of the tools that are used to accomplish the extrication of crash victims. In addition to informative demonstrations, Fire Fest provided fun for children, food trucks and vendors.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_thumbnail_image001.jpg