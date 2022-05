IBERIA — The 109th Iberia Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, May 23 at the Brown Derby Road House – corner of SR’s 309 & 314 in Ontario.

Social hour begins at 12 p.m. with lunch and the program following at 1 p.m. The cost of $2o is being subsidized at $5 per person making the final cost $15 per person.

Classes recognized will be 1952-1957-1962-and 1967.

For reservations, please call; Boyd Epperson at 419-468-3169; Al Forry at 419-512-3650; Jean Bane at 419-468-1494.