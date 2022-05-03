Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]

May 4

Crawford County Democratic Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. May 4 at the county engineer’s office, 815 Whetstone St., Bucyrus.

May 5, 6, 7

Spring Rummage Sale: Trinity United Methodist Church, Mount Gilead. May 5 & 6 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. On Saturday morning only, bring your own bags or boxes, pack what you choose. Make a cash donation “from the heart” as you leave.

May 9

Edison Village Council meeting, Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, 103 N. Boundary St.

The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education meets the second Monday of the month, unless a holiday is on that day. The board meets in the high school library at 6 p.m. Sept.-March. April – Nov. meetings begin at 7 p.m. There is no meeting in July.

May 15

Former Major League Pitcher Tim Belcher, a Morrow County native, will be at the Morrow County History Center at 17 West High St, in Mt Gilead on Sunday, May 15th from 2 to 4 p.m. Tim will be available for photos and to sign autographs or just to say Hi. Sports memorabilia from around the county is a featured exhibit.

May 16

Cardinton Village Council meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of holidays, in the village municipal building, 215 Park Street.

Board of Directors for the Tomorrow Center will meet on Monday, May 16 at 4:30 p.m. in the Miller Center. The school address is 3700 County Road 168 Cardington, Ohio. If you would like to be placed on the agenda please call the office at 419-718-4242. Community citizens are welcome to attend the meeting.

May 17

Mount Gilead School District Board of Education at the school board office.

Some meetings may still be held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

Municipal Building.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to [email protected] Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

