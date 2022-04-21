MOUNT GILEAD — Ohio Health recently made some changes to the hospital’s visitation policy due to a lower number of COVID cases.

Inpatient

NEW: General visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Includes adults and minors if accompanied by an adult.

Clinical care needs or double occupancy may limit two visitors per patient at a time.

NEW: Special Isolation/COVID patients

Visiting hours for special isolation patients are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily.

Will be allowed 2 designated visitors for the duration of the time the patient is in isolation.

Only one visitor may visit in the room at a time. Once the visitor exits the isolation room, they will be asked to leave the care site until the next day.

Exception: If patient meets caretaker exception, caretaker is not restricted to visiting hours and can remain in room while other designated visitor is visiting.

NEW: Emergency Department

Patients in Emergency Departments may have up to 2 adult visitors at the bedside depending on the situation. Other visitors may wait in public waiting areas.

NEW: Procedural, Clinic areas

Same day surgery, procedural areas, outpatients, and clinic offices may have up to 2 adult visitors at the bedside/exam room when clinically appropriate. Other visitors may wait in family or public waiting areas.

Exceptions:

Patient receiving end-of-life care: Hospice/end-of-life patients may have adult visitors at any given time and minor visitors accompanied by an adult with clinical team approval. No maximum number of visitors per day, but clinical care needs may limit number of visitors in the room at a time.

Special Circumstance: Determined by clinical team

Requirements for visitors:

Must be asymptomatic and pass required screenings

Wear a hospital-provided mask at all times unless eating