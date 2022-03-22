Hometown Hero banners only available April 9

MOUNT GILEAD — The Williamsport Grange #1815 has announced they will be accepting applications for the 2022 Hometown Hero Veteran Banner Project for Morrow County. This is a continuation of the project first announced in 2019. The banners are designed to pay tribute to the county’s many veterans.

Applications will be accepted in person only on Saturday, April 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, while supplies last, at the Williamsport Grange #1815 Hall (Congress Township Hall), 6251 County Road 20, Mount Gilead. Applications will be supplied at the event. They can also be downloaded from the Village of Mount Gilead website, the Williamsport Grange #1815 Facebook Page or you can obtain a paper copy at the Veteran Services Office in Mount Gilead. Please do NOT mail these to us as they will ONLY be accepted on April 9 at the in-person registration event.

This will be a Drive-Thru registration event. Sponsors will remain in their cars and volunteers will come to your car for the application. This is a First Come, First Served basis.

“Barring any unforeseen supply issues the 2022 Veteran Banners will hang along Main Street and High Street in Mount Gilead in time for the July 4th holiday,” said President Donna Carver, “They will remain hanging until after Veterans Day in November. The banners will then be cleaned and stored by the Grange and a date set in the spring for sponsors to pick up their banner to take home.”

The cost of the brackets to hang the banners was covered by a generous donation in 2019 from the Bonecutter Family Trust with additional donations from Attorney Andrew Wick, Grange President Donna Carver and MCJVC Commander Bruce Fissell.