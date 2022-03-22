Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]

March 26

The March meeting of the Morrow County Genealogical Society will meet at the Mt Gilead Public Library Annex, hosting a 45th Birthday Party for MCGS. It’s amazing to think that Morrow County Genealogical Society has existed for 45 years. Join the celebration at 2 p.m.

March 31

Meet the Candidates at Cardington American Legion at 6:30 p.m., 307 Park St., Cardington.

April 4

The Morrow County Retired Teachers Association will meet for lunch Monday, April 4 at Trinity UM Church. Robin Rayfield, executive director of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, will speak and answer questions at 1 P.M. concerning ORTA’s campaign to have a COLA restored to the Ohio’s retired teachers. All area retired teachers are urged to attend. Lunch reservations at $10 are needed to Mary Kay Myers, 460 Willow Lane, Mt. Gilead by March 25th. Interested retirees not attending the luncheon are welcome to come at 1:00 P.M. to hear Dr. Rayfield at no charge.

