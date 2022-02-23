Portman praises passage of legislation benefiting sexual assault victims

CINCINNATI, OH – U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) praised Senate passage of the bipartisan legislation he co-sponsored that will prevent perpetrators from being able to push survivors of sexual harassment and sexual assault into secretive forced arbitration agreements.

The bill would also invalidate existing forced arbitration clauses that prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment survivors from seeking justice and public accountability under the laws meant to protect them. Portman discussed this issue with former Fox News anchor and advocate Gretchen Carlson, who is an advocate of this bipartisan legislation. He issued the following statement:

“I’m proud to support this important legislation that will help change a system that has protected perpetrators and silenced victims of sexual assault or harassment. After strong bipartisan approval in both the House and Senate, this bill now heads to President Biden’s desk. I hope the president will sign it into law quickly to help enable those who have suffered sexual assault and sexual harassment in the workplace have access to justice.”