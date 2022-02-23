Pins fall in Bowl for the Cure tournament

CARDINGTON — A total of $6,468 was raised when the 15th annual Bowl for the Cure Tournament was held Saturday, Feb. 19, at Morrow Lanes.

This year the tournament was held in two shifts with two winning teams.The tournament raises monies that goes to the “Spirit of Hope” fund at Marion General

Hospital to help those who are battling breast cancer. The annual tournament is held in honor of Debbie Popp, a breast cancer survivor (co-proprietor of Morrow Lanes) and in memory of her niece, Kendra Benson.

Throwing the first ball, a tradition awarded a breast cancer survivor, was Peggy Goodman.

There were ten teams competing in the first shift and nine teams in the second shift.

Members of the first shift winning team were Devon Schoellkopf, Will Schindley, Lexi Wilson, Homer Bartrum and Devon Eichhorn. This shift raised $3,923.

Winning second team members were Devon Schoellkopf, Devon Eichhorn, Will Schindley, Homer Bartrum and Clay Schindley. This shfit raised a total of $2,545.

Winning the first shift 50/50 drawing ($128) was Carol Wells and Paul Gullett won the $100 Kroger’s gift card.

During the second shift, Charlotte Fairchild, a breast cancer survivor, won the 50/50 drawing of $160 and Becky Langston won the Kroger’s $100 gift card.

Providing door prizes were Mary Jane Brown, Carol Patterson (Tupperware), Jamie Postell, Pat Postell, Wanda Mitchell, Mark Goddard, Anthony Mills, Michal Shirley, (Homemade Treats and Treasures, Eldonna McKinniss (Avon), Communications Plus, Stephanie Payne and Payne’s Pizza, Pirates Cove Pizza, Sue Schwamberger (Arbonne), Katie Steinmetz (Lu La Roe and Scentsy), Jenni See (Triple Tree Farms), McKenzie Coulter, Buckeye Fitness and Anchor Preservation.

A committee comprised of Carol Patterson, Mary Jane Brown, Popp, McKinniss and others organized the event. They thank all who donated and participated.

