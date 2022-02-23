Ohio State Fair to once again welcome the public

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Fair is back for 2022. On Feb. 18, Governor DeWine and Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler announced that the 2022 Ohio State Fair will run from July 27 to August 7.

“The Ohio State Fair brings people together. It’s a place where we can all celebrate our great state and make memories that will last a lifetime, said Governor DeWine.

The fair has not been open to the public since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 it was closed due to a concern for public health and the financial feasibility of hosting a socially distant fair that would adhere to social distancing protocols. In 2019, 934,925 people attended the Ohio State Fair during its 12-day run.

“Fran and I absolutely love fairs, none more than the Ohio State Fair. We have experienced so many remarkable moments with our children and grandchildren at fairs over the years, and this summer, we can’t wait to enjoy the Ohio State Fair once again.”

This year’s 167th Ohio State Fair is possible thanks to the hard work of thousands of staff members, exhibitors, volunteers, vendors, partners, performers, concessionaires, youth leaders, and sponsors. At this time, the Ohio State Fair staff are actively working on enhancements that will make this year’s Ohio State Fair safe, fun, and memorable.

“When we open our gates, people will be able to rediscover the Ohio State Fair,” said Strickler. “This summer, all of our fair favorites will return. You’ll be able to walk through the barn, see the iconic butter cow, try some deep-fried food on a stick, listen to music, browse arts exhibitions, watch performances by the All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir, visit with Smokey Bear, learn about agriculture, and so much more.”

