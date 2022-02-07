MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Feb. 3-7

Traffic issue

A woman was cited for driving under suspension and issued verbal warning for driving a closed roadway on Iberia Street and Park Avenue.

Arrest warrants

A man was arrested for multiple outstanding arrest warrants and domestic violence on West High Street.

Assist unit

Officers assisted Morrow County Sheriff with a man firing a pistol and making threats on County Road 99. Deputies took him into custody without incident.

Accident

A vehicle traveling northbound on North Main Street collided with one going westbound on East Cedar Street. The collision at the intersection resulted in only property damage.

Theft

An employee at DC Tire advised of multiple vehicles that had been gone though. An amplifier was removed from one of the vehicles.

Sign damaged

A man reported his vehicle drifted backward on South Main and Marion Road. It struck a stop sign and came to rest. ODOT was notified.

Driver cited

A man was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and failure to use a turn signal at Orchard Drive and West Marion Road.

House burglary

A caller reported a house on WEst High Street was broken into while the residents were away.A glass window pane in the east door was broken to access the lock and gain entry. Items had been taken out of drawers, but he was unable to verify what was missing.

Dog causes damage

A South Delaware Street resident claimed the neighbor’s dog damaged skirting on her trailer. Officer advised the owner to move the animal away from the property line and to contact the manager.

Wallet found

A customer at Duds and Suds found a wallet. Officer returned it to the owner.