Winter Weather Advisory: Snow coming Saturday night, Sunday

The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for most of northeast and central Ohio through Sunday.

Lake effect snow and a ‘clipper’ system are expected to bring snow accumulation of 2-5 inches from Lake Erie to Findlay.

This includes Crawford, Marion, Morrow, Wyandot, Richland and Knox counties.

NWS says the snowbelt and areas south of U.S. 30 are likely to receive the heaviest snowfall over the weekend.

Residents in Northeast and Central Ohio should anticipate overnight temperatures in single-digits and slippery road conditions through Sunday evening.

The advisory remains in effect for most of the region until 4 p.m. Sunday.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/01/web1_winter-1.jpg