Cardington council gets updates

CARDINGTON — Fiscal Officer Deb Fry, gave an update on the American Rescue Plan Act funding when Village council met, Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Fry said the final ruling from the U.S. Treasury was completed on Jan. 6, 2022. It states that “if your award totaled less than $10 million, the full award could be considered as revenue loss and can be used for other areas besides Water/wastewater infrastructure.”

A webinar presented by the Ohio Office of Budget and Management is scheduled for Jan.24, at 2 p.m. which she will be attending. More details will follow.

Also:

• John Nippert, council president, conducted this meeting in the absence of Mayor Susie Peyton. Also absent was council member Steve Burton.

• Approved payment of bills totaling $38,884.70 which included payments of $849,86 to Cardington-Lincoln Schools for safety salt; $6,863.92 to Pelton Environmental for UV lights at the Wastewater Treatment plant and $549.85 to Golden West Industrial for Safety Cones for the fire department.

• Approved the resolution accepting the amount and rates as determined by the Budget Commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor.

• Resolution certifying to the county auditor for inclusion on the tax duplicate the amounts owed to the village for delinquent water and sewer charges; and a resolution allowing the village administrator to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the Nature Works Local Grant program on behalf of the village.

• Fire Chief Gary Goodman said the department had made 258 runs last year and ten runs already this year. He detailed the runs made in each area covered by the department; 51 in Lincoln Township; 68 in Cardington village; 72 in Cardington Township and seven in Fulton.