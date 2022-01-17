Watermain breaks repaired in Mount Gilead

MOUNT GILEAD — The village experienced three watermain breaks in a four-day span.

Village Administrator Derek Allen told village council Monday night the first, a 10-inch main, broke on West Marion Street on Jan. 9. Two days later, an 8-inch main at the water plant broke and took considerable effort to repair.

The third one, a 10-inch main, broke on West North Street on Jan. 12.

“The second one was an extensive job,” Allen said. Crews were on site about 10 hours.

He said a back hoe and portable lighting were brought in to complete the repair.

“I appreciate the help from all the employees who came in and (Mayor) Jamie (Brucker) who was out there,” Allen said.

In other business:

• Allen said a two-year recycle contract is out to bid and a legal notice was given to the newspaper to publish. The current contract expires March 1, 2022. Bid opening is Feb. 2.

• Work at the wastewater plant is ongoing. A motor on the sludge transfer pump needed replaced with a spare. Also, a sewer lateral on East High Street became blocked. A plumber was able to open it back up.

• The Construction Standards contract and the pool deck design contracts were signed and returned to Poggemeyer.

• No one is accepting orders for trucks, so the pickup truck and the dump truck in the 2022 budget are on hold, Allen said.

• Police Chief Adam Lakey said the Verizon “jetpacks” were upgraded to cellular phones that will function as a hotspot and camera and for work-related calls and texts by the on-duty officer.

• Lakey reported the department took 64 calls for service the first 16 days of the year, compared with 66 in 2021.

• Crews continue picking up piles of leaves and Christmas trees in the village as needed.

• Brucker presented Sentinel Editor Anthony Conchel with a Letter of Commendation for his coverage of the village and Morrow County the past 4 and 1/2 years. He is retiring Feb. 8.

• Council committees set their meeting dates for the next few months.