Single-vehicle fatal traffic crash in Morrow County

The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Friday, Jan. 7, at approximately 3:43 a.m. The crash occurred on Interstate 71 near milepost 149 in Chester Township.

Nathaniel Bowman, 24, of Mount Gilead, was operating a gray 2013 Honda Civic northbound on Interstate 71.

Bowman entered the northbound truck parking where he traveled onto the left shoulder, striking the rear of a parked semi tractor-trailer. Mr. Bowman’s vehicle continued north where it struck the rear of another parked semi tractor-trailer.

The first semi tractor-trailer struck was a 2018 Utility 53’ enclosed trailer. The operator, Hoshiar Singh, 34, of Stockton, California, was asleep in the cab at the time of the crash. The second semi tractor-trailer was a 2003 Great Dane 53’ enclosed trailer.

The operator, Kevin Salata 57, of Youngstown, was resting in the cab at the time of the crash. Neither Singh nor Salata were injured in the crash.

Mr. Nathaniel Bowman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Bowman was not wearing a seatbelt and the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in this crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Morrow County EMS, Big Walnut Fire Department, and 24/7 Towing.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.