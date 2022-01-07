Meetings, events

• Tomorrow Center Board of Directors Reorganizational/Regular Meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 24, at 4:30 p.m. The meeting is held in the Miller Center 3700 County Road 168 Cardington. The public is invited.

• The Village Gathering Place will host the first Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours of the year on Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. Free event; registration required.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

