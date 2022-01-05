COLLEGE NEWS

Ohio Wesleyan Dean’s List

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its Dean’s List for fall semester 2021. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Local residents earning Dean’s List recognition for their fall academic achievements are:

Anna Kennedy of Marengo.

Katie Lester of Cardington.

Rachel Madore of Galion.

Sammy Maglott of Fredericktown.

Mayson Martin of Mount Gilead.

Brandon Planey of Mount Gilead.

Brad Wolford of Fredericktown.

Adam Zarkos of Mount Gilead.