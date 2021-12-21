The Happy Wanderers completed their travels for this year when they attended the musical “The Christmas Tree Ship” at the Ohio Star Theater in Sugarcreek, Ohio.

The group of 34 travelers shared the day with fellowship and exchanged white elephant gifts. A buffet luncheon was enjoyed prior to the show at the adjacent Carlisle Restaurant.

Travels this year included a Land Cruise at the Amish Country Theater, Dogwood Pass, a Barbershop Quartet program at Hartville; “Footloose” at LaComedia Theater, the Collingsworth Family Concert, the Living Word outdoor drama, Branson Country Christmas in Columbus and the Vaud-Villities Christmas tea and show.

Plans for next year will include the trip to Sight and Sounds Theater in Pennsylvania to see the stage play “David.”