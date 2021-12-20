Changes made at Selover Library

CHESTERVILLE — Selover Public Library announces the departure of several key individuals this fall and winter.

Board member Anna Mahan and fiscal officer Andi Vukovich departed the library in October. Anna has served on the Board of Trustees for an amazing 46 years. The library thanks her for volunteering her time to help guide the library since 1975.

Andi joined the Board in 1987 and also became fiscal officer the next year, serving the library for 34 years. The library thanks her for managing the finances and serving as a trustee for so many years.

Suzi Lyle will retire at the end of the year after serving as library director for 22 years. She was recognized at the December 15 Board meeting with a cake and gifts. The library thanks Suzi for her many contributions over the years, with highlights including hosting the library’s 75th anniversary celebration in 2001; joining the Consortium of Ohio Libraries as one of the founding libraries in 2012; managing a library interior renovation in 2013; facilitating a building project in 2017 that brought a two-story barn with additional space for library and community programs; initiating the ConnectED student and educator library card program at Highland Schools in 2020; and working with community partners to bring STEM programming to Selover Library.

New to the Selover Library Board of Trustees are Ronda Siegfried and Kristin Weaver. Jeff Jordan became the new fiscal officer on Nov. 1, and Martha Wall will become the new director on Jan. 1.

Front Row: Suzi Lyle and Anna Mahan. Back Row: Ronda Siegfried, Kristin Weaver, Martha Wall and Jeff Jordan. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/12/web1_Selover-Public-Library.jpg Front Row: Suzi Lyle and Anna Mahan. Back Row: Ronda Siegfried, Kristin Weaver, Martha Wall and Jeff Jordan.