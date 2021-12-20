MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Dec. 13-19

Hit-skip

A resident reported his vehicle struck while parked at his residence on West Marion Road and South Rich Street.

Assault claim

A man said he was assaulted by a woman on North Main Street. Statements were left for him to fill out if he wanted to pursue charges.

Sign struck

A stop sign was knocked over at the intersection of South Delaware and West Marion streets.

Shots fired

Officer responded to County Road 19 assist a deputy on a report of shots fired.

Hit-skip

A caller said she witnessed a vehicle back out of a parking lot spot and strike an unoccupied vehicle on North Main Street. Attempts were made to reach the driver to get insurance information.

Threat/harassment

A visiting fan at a girls basketball game at Mount Gilead High School was unruly, cursing at others and she was asked to leave. She eventually left the facility without further incident.

Assist EMS

Officer assisted Morrow County Medic 1 with an ill man. He was taken to Morrow County Hospital by EMS personnel.

Burglary

During a period between Dec. 4 and 19 unknown subjects entered a residence on Iberia Street. The owner did not report any missing items.

Accident

Non-injury accident occurred on Marion Road. Parties declined to exchange information.